Malaysia reports 9,353 new coronavirus cases, second straight daily high

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 9,353 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (July 10), a second straight daily record.

The South-east Asian nation on Friday reported 9,180 cases, and record deaths on Thursday. It has now reported a total of 827,191 cases.

Earlier, the Bernama news agency reported Malaysian Health Minister Adham Baba as saying more than 2,000 fully vaccinated healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19, but none had severe symptoms.

"A total of 2,341 healthcare personnel became infected after being vaccinated - 778 people in category one, 1,559 in category two, two people in category three and four, respectively - but none for category five," said Dr Adham.

"The advantage of vaccines is that these individuals do not reach category five and reduce severity and mortality. Vaccines protect healthcare personnel from severe infection."

The minister added that a total of 9,392 healthcare workers had been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country, including 3,411 nurses and 1,229 medical officers.