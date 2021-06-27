Malaysia's Covid-19 lockdown to be extended beyond June 28: PM Muhyiddin

Lockdown measures had been set to end on June 28.
KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday (June 28) to curb the spread of Covid-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Mr Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

Malaysia reported 5,803 cases on Saturday. It was the fourth consecutive day that cases had remained more than 5,000. The number of deaths has also been hovering above 80 in the past four days, with 81 deaths reported on Saturday.

