Malaysia Edition: Johor proposes Iskandar as SEZ | Mixed reactions to new online sales tax

Economic issues take centre stage in our offerings this week, with Singapore and Malaysia slated to ink a memorandum of understanding on the Johor-Singapore special economic zone (SEZ) on Jan 11.

The Malaysian government is also getting its finances in order, to tackle mounting debt which has climbed past RM1.5 trillion (S$430 billion), and still retain a social safety net for lower income earners. Its latest moves however, have been panned – a central database to implement more targeted subsidies contained security flaws while a new online shopping tax has drawn flak for burdening the average Malaysian.

Meanwhile smugglers have been touting duty-free alcohol and cigarettes out of Forest City, the property development on reclaimed islands in Johor that’s been proposed as a special financial zone and could form part of the SEZ.

