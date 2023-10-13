Malaysia seeks to spend its way out of rough economic waters with Budget 2024

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday unveiled Malaysia’s biggest-ever budget, pencilling in RM393.8 billion (S$114 billion) to be spent in 2024 to counter slowing growth from global headwinds that are expected to persist in the new year.

This is his unity government’s first “from scratch” spending plan, having inherited Budget 2023 after coming to power in November, just over a month before 2023 began. His administration made small revisions to the budget in February to increase spending to RM388.1 billion.

In the new budget, transport will take up the largest share of the RM90 billion earmarked for development expenditure, with a RM19.1 billion allocation. Education (RM14.3 billion) and security (RM12.6 billion) sectors take the next largest shares.

Despite development expenditure dropping from RM97 billion in 2023 to RM90 billion in 2024, the new year will see more infrastructure spending. This is because the 2023 figure included RM13.2 billion spent to pay off debts of scandal-ridden state fund 1MDB.

The Anwar administration’s 11 months in power has been marked by persistent political sabre-rattling, with the opposition gaining ground among the Malay-Muslim majority, which some have attributed to rising ethnic and religious rhetoric.

Economic data, however, has shown that the country’s poorest largely support the opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional.

Datuk Seri Anwar has cited economic development as a means to address the rising religious conservatism and voter discontent.

“First, economic development. A more just, equitable system so that no community or part of the country is seen to be ignored or marginalised,” he told Time Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, when asked how he plans to tackle Malay-Islamist supremacist rhetoric.

The government spending seeks to be a buffer against geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s slowdown as well as supply chain and trade issues that have weighed on Malaysia’s prospects and are expected to continue to do so.

According to the finance ministry’s economic outlook report made public on Friday evening, the economy is expected to grow just 4.0 per cent in 2023 – less than half of 2022’s 8.7 per cent – and to stay in the 4-5 per cent range in 2024.

The government expects to continue trimming its budget deficit next year, having set a medium-term target of no more than 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), in a bid to control runaway debt of over RM1 trillion.

Interest payments alone on federal government borrowings will come up to nearly RM50 billion next year, about 16.4 per cent of revenue.

For this year, government expenditure is expected to exceed revenue by 5 per cent of GDP, down from 5.6 per cent in 2022. This figure is expected to drop further in 2024, with Mr Anwar, who is also finance minister, announcing a targeted 4.3 per cent budget deficit for next year.

Among initiatives being rolled out for 2024 to rein in the deficit are subsidy cuts, largely for fuel and electricity, which will bring the final bill to RM52.8 billion, nearly a fifth lower than that in 2023.

New taxes such as a capital gains tax on the disposal of unlisted shares will also be introduced to boost revenue.