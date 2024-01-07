3-hour power outage at wedding banquet ruins Malaysian couple’s big day

A couple in Penang held a wedding to remember, but for all the wrong reasons.

The newlyweds hosted their guests in December 2023 to what was meant to be a romantic evening at Averie Hous, 22,000 sq ft garden wedding venue.

But just when everyone was seated for dinner shortly after 7pm, the venue plunged into darkness due to a power outage.

“We were all shocked,” said the groom, who goes by Vince YH on Facebook, in his post on Jan 6.

“Our friends asked whether we had requested such a walk-in ceremony. We told them it’s a power outage,” he said.

Only one or two air-conditioners were still working, which was not enough to cool down the huge, enclosed dinner venue, he added.

“Not only did my guests have to eat in darkness, they were also sweating buckets,” the groom lamented.