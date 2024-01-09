Purge data and restart: Experts urge Malaysia govt to fix security flaws in new central database

KUALA LUMPUR – The public data in Malaysia’s recently launched central database Padu, which has drawn flak for security loopholes, should be purged as the data can no longer be trusted, said a cyber-security expert.

And the best move for Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, who is in charge of Padu, is to do this as soon as possible, independent cyber-security consultant Dinesh Nair told The Straits Times.

“Given that there have been multiple anecdotal examples of people registering for others, you really can’t trust that the data in Padu belongs to the person who signed up. To take a safe approach to fix this, they should take it offline, completely fix everything, conduct a security audit and fix the loopholes.

“They should also purge all the data and restart public registration from scratch,” he said.

By Jan 7, the system had garnered nearly 800,000 registrations, with the government aiming for 29 million registrations by March 31.

Account holders are required to input their basic information and address, education level, occupation, income, household information, commitments and any aid received from the government. This data will be used to form profiles for individuals and households.

Padu, a socioeconomic database combining personal as well as government data, was designed to ensure well-targeted distribution of aid such as fuel subsidies and welfare handouts to those who need it.

The central database system was launched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 2, but concerns about identity theft ensued the next day after users were able to register accounts for others just using their identity card numbers and postcodes

Among its foremost critics is former international trade and industries deputy minister Ong Kian Ming, who has proposed the system be suspended.

“There is a major security issue with the registration of Padu whereby if you have the IC number and the postcode associated with the IC address of a user, you can register for the Padu account for that person without having to go through the E-KYC process,” said Mr Ong, referring to the electronic know-your customer method that requires users to upload photographs of their IC and their selfie.

He said he registered Padu accounts this way for four of his colleagues from the Democratic Action Party, which is part of the ruling government, namely ministers and deputy ministers Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan, Steven Sim Chee Keong, Liew Chin Tong and Teo Nie Ching.

Mr Rafizi has dismissed the security concerns, saying that security issues such as using IC numbers to override passwords will be addressed soon and that only profiles that have been confirmed under the E-KYC system will be accepted by the authorities.

Lawyers for Liberty has also asked the government to suspend the initiative until Malaysia’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) has been amended to ensure that government agencies are held accountable if data from Padu is leaked or stolen.

The human rights legal association said Padu puts the public at a “terrible disadvantage” and in danger of loss or damage in case of a data security issue.