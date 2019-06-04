Kelantan's sultan and Russian wife have first child, a boy

Tengku Ismail Leon Petra was born on May 21, 2019, to Sultan Muhammad V and his wife Oksana Voevodina.
Tengku Ismail Leon Petra was born on May 21, 2019, to Sultan Muhammad V and his wife Oksana Voevodina.PHOTOS: RIHANAPETRA/INSTAGRAM
Published
1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR - The wife of the sultan of Malaysia's Kelantan state has announced the birth of their first child, a boy.

The son, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra, was born on May 21 to Sultan Muhammad V, or his full name Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra, and Ms Oksana Voevodina.

Ms Oksana, who uses the name Rihana Oksana Petra in her new Instagram account, posted on Tuesday (June 4) a picture of a pair of baby feet, and wrote: "21 May 2019 - the Day, when my life was divided into "before" and "after".

"Everything that I was told about the changes occurring with a woman after the birth of a baby is true.

"This love is special. These feelings are completely new. I am greatful to Allah and my husband for our son.

"Now there are three of us. Thank you for choosing our family, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Bin Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra." she said.

The posting was followed by the same remarks in Russian.

21 May 2019 - the Day, when my life was divided into "before" and "after". Everything that I was told about the changes occurring with a woman after the birth of a baby is true. This love is special. These feelings are completely new. I am greatful to Allah and my husband for our son. Now there are three of us. Thank you for choosing our family, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Bin Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra 21.05.2019- день, когда моя жизнь разделилась на "до" и "после". Все, что мне рассказывали об изменениях, происходящих с женщиной после рождения малыша - чистая правда. Эта любовь- особенная. Эти чувства- совершенно новые. Я благодарна Всевышнему и мужу за нашего сына. Теперь нас трое. Спасибо за то, что выбрал нашу семью, Тенку Исмаил Леон Петра Бин Тенку Мухаммад V Фарис Петра
View this post on Instagram

21 May 2019 - the Day, when my life was divided into "before" and "after". Everything that I was told about the changes occurring with a woman after the birth of a baby is true. This love is special. These feelings are completely new. I am greatful to Allah and my husband for our son. Now there are three of us. Thank you for choosing our family, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Bin Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra 21.05.2019- день, когда моя жизнь разделилась на "до" и "после". Все, что мне рассказывали об изменениях, происходящих с женщиной после рождения малыша - чистая правда. Эта любовь- особенная. Эти чувства- совершенно новые. Я благодарна Всевышнему и мужу за нашего сына. Теперь нас трое. Спасибо за то, что выбрал нашу семью, Тенку Исмаил Леон Петра Бин Тенку Мухаммад V Фарис Петра

A post shared by Rihana Oksana Petra (@rihanapetra) on

Reports of the couple's marriage surfaced six months ago in late-November.

The ruler, 49, married Ms Oksana, 25, in Moscow with pictures and video clips of the wedding ceremony leaked online.

 
 
 

At that time, Sultan Muhammad V was simultaneously Malaysia's King, in a unique rotational system every five years involving Malaysia's nine Malay royal houses.

But he stepped down as the Malaysian King on Jan 6 this year - just two years into the five-year reign - without announcing his marriage. He then retired to Kelantan, an agricultural state on Malaysia's east coast facing the South China Sea.

In another Instagram posting, Ms Oksana said she was grateful for the safe outcome of her pregnancy.

"It was the most important and, at the same time, the most difficult period in my life. The last three months of pregnancy I spent in hospitals, staying in bed with droppers in my both hands. I had too many difficulties with pregnancy."

"The support of my closest people and my love for my son and Faith in the best helped me in that not simple time."

"Alhamdulillah for the safe outcome of pregnancy." The posting was accompanied by a photograph of her holding her pregnant belly.

It was the most important and, at the same time, the most difficult period in my life. The last three months of pregnancy I spent in hospitals, staying in bed with droppers in my both hands. I had too many difficulties with pregnancy. The support of my closest people and my love for my son and Faith in the best helped me in that not simple time. Alhamdulillah for the safe outcome of pregnancy. Это был самый важный и, в то же время, самый сложный период в моей жизни. Последние три месяца беременности я провела в больницах, на капельницах, при полном постельном режиме, с множеством осложнений. Помогли поддержка близких и моя любовь к сыну и Вера в лучшее. И спасибо всевышнему за благополучный исход беременности.
View this post on Instagram

It was the most important and, at the same time, the most difficult period in my life. The last three months of pregnancy I spent in hospitals, staying in bed with droppers in my both hands. I had too many difficulties with pregnancy. The support of my closest people and my love for my son and Faith in the best helped me in that not simple time. Alhamdulillah for the safe outcome of pregnancy. Это был самый важный и, в то же время, самый сложный период в моей жизни. Последние три месяца беременности я провела в больницах, на капельницах, при полном постельном режиме, с множеством осложнений. Помогли поддержка близких и моя любовь к сыну и Вера в лучшее. И спасибо всевышнему за благополучный исход беременности.

A post shared by Rihana Oksana Petra (@rihanapetra) on

Other pictures on her Instagram account showed the couple at their wedding ceremony and one of her wearing the tudung.

Our wedding celebration in Moscow. I want to say thank you to the people who shared this happy moment with us and were together with us that evening! It was wonderful and beautiful wedding... Наше свадебное торжество в Москве. Отдельно хочу поблагодарить людей, которые разделили с нами это радостное событие и были с нами в этот вечер! Это было очень красиво и празднично...
 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

Branded Content