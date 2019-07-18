Russian ex-beauty queen shares Instagram video about love life with former Malaysian King amid divorce reports

The Russian ex-beauty queen who is reported to have been divorced by former Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan after a whirlwind romance has shared a video on Instagram revealing intimate details of their relationship.

In the video posted on Wednesday (July 18), Ms Oksana Voevodina, 27, was filmed saying: "I will take care of him, and of course, I want to be the last person in his life, and I want to live with him until the end of my life."

It is not clear when and where the video was filmed, but as of Thursday morning, it has garnered over 195,000 views and over 1,500 comments.

Interest in the couple's lives has spiked amid recent reports of a leaked certificate showing that their divorce was finalised on July 1.

The certificate, which bears the Kelantan state crest and is marked as the copy of the wife, indicates that the divorce was done through the utterance of the word "talak" three times - the most severe and irreversible form of divorce in Islam.

The date of the divorce was listed as June 22 and it was marked as taking place in Singapore.

The news comes barely two months after the couple's son, Ismail Leon, was born, and about a year after the pair's surprise marriage in Moscow.

Sultan Muhammad V, 49, speaking in the Instagram video, lists children as their family's "priority number one, because the children carry on your legacy".

"For me, the two most important (things) are patience and understanding," he added in the video. "Love is good... But after 15, 20 years, the patience and understanding is going to take over the love."

He also said that although he and Ms Voevodina, a former Miss Moscow, do not share many hobbies, "there is a lot of understanding".

The former King has made few public appearances since he stepped down on Jan 6 and became the first monarch in the country's history to abdicate.

He had ascended the throne in December 2016 and was meant to serve for five years under a rotating monarchy system shared between the country's nine royal households.

Royal observers have said speculation about his marriage to Ms Voevodina, while on medical leave, was a factor.

When asked earlier, Kelantan's deputy chief minister denied any knowledge of the split, the New Straits Times reported.

And on Wednesday, the DailyMail UK quoted Ms Voevodina's lawyer Evgeny Tarlo as saying: "Oksana married for love and is still married."

The lawyer said that he did not receive any official paperwork on the end of her marriage to Sultan Muhammad V, though he indicated that the relationship could be on the rocks, the DailyMail UK reported.

He said: "Divorce is just talk, from a yellowish (scandalous) media. We have no official papers. We do not know anything."

Meanwhile, sources close to Ms Voevodina have revealed that she is staying with her son and mother, Lyudmila, 48, in a country house near Moscow.

Mr Tarlo said that Sultan Muhammad V is providing for her expenses, including the rental of an apartment and the country house.