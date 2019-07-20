Singapore lawyers confirm Sultan of Kelantan's divorce from Russian ex-beauty queen

SINGAPORE - The Singapore lawyer for the Sultan of Kelantan has formally confirmed that the former Malaysian King divorced Russian-born Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko last month by three Talaqs in the presence of two competent Muslim witnesses.

The traditional Islamic divorce, carried out by Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan on June 22, was conducted in accordance with Syariah laws.

The Kelantan Syariah Court had given its permission for the divorce and it issued the divorce certificate on July 1, said Mr Koh Tien Hua, who acted with lawyer Yoon Min Joo.

"Ms Rihana was informed of the irrevocable divorce on 22 June 2019 through her lawyers Alexander Dobrovinsky & Partners of Russia and a copy of the divorce certificate was given to her," added Mr Koh, from Eversheds Harry Elias LLP.

The statement follows an earlier statement by Ms Rohina - who also goes by the name Oksana Voevodina - which said she was still married to Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, days after news emerged that the couple had divorced following a whirlwind romance.

"I have not been given any admonition of divorce," she reportedly told Malaysian news portal Malaysiakini. "I was in Russia with my child. We were not in Singapore in June for any divorce proceedings."

She added: "This is an act of provocation, we have never been divorced."

She had previously shared a video on Instagram revealing intimate details of her relationship with Sultan Muhammad V, 49.

In the video posted last week, Ms Rohina, 27, said: "I will take care of him, and of course, I want to be the last person in his life, and I want to live with him until the end of my life."

Related Story Russian consort reveals royal life with Sultan of Kelantan on Instagram

It is not clear when and where the video was filmed but it had garnered more than 195,000 views and over 1,500 comments as of Friday.

The couple were said to have married on June 7 last year when Sultan Muhammad V was the Malaysian King, but it was only months later that video clips of their wedding reception made the rounds internationally.

The news came barely two months after the couple's son, Ismail Leon, was born, and only about a year after the pair's surprise marriage in Moscow.

Mr Koh said: "There is no objective evidence as yet as to the biological father of the child."

"On behalf of His Royal Highness, we request his privacy be respected."