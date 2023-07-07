Indonesia’s foreign minister calls for inclusive dialogue on Myanmar to resolve crisis

JAKARTA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday her country encourages a national inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders in Myanmar to help resolve the crisis there.

Initial engagements have taken place and continue, she said, since they are crucial in building trust among the different parties, and they help to narrow differences.

They are also key in encouraging de-escalation of violence and renouncing the use of force.

However, “engagements are not the goal but a means to getting to the goal of inclusive dialogue to achieve peace that is durable”, she noted.

Ms Retno was speaking to reporters at a regular foreign ministry briefing in Jakarta. She said that now is the time to encourage the parties involved to have a national inclusive dialogue.

“Inclusive dialogue is the only way forward if the parties want durable peace in Myanmar. All external parties must encourage inclusive dialogue in Myanmar,” she said.

She added that as Indonesia is currently Asean chair, she has carried out 110 “intensive and inclusive” engagements with stakeholders in person, virtually and by phone, in the last seven months.

They included several in-person engagements with the foreign ministers of the State Administration Council (SAC), the junta military regime and the shadow National Unity Government (NUG).

Ms Retno said she conveyed the importance of inclusive dialogue during those meetings.

The Asean chair’s Office of Special Envoy to Myanmar has also conducted engagements with the ethnic resistance organisations (EROs), representatives of political parties and civil society organisations, and other parties in Myanmar.

In addition, Indonesia has also engaged with Myanmar’s neighbouring countries and other players.

Ms Retno said engagements with key parties are key in implementing the five-point peace plan adopted by Asean in April 2021.

It called for a dialogue among all parties, an immediate halt to violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, humanitarian assistance and a visit by an Asean delegation to Myanmar to meet all concerned parties.

The 10-nation bloc has been accused of being slow and ineffective in resolving regional issues, the biggest being Myanmar.