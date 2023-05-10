Asean must stay cohesive and united, given troubled external environment, says PM Lee

LABUAN BAJO - Asean countries cooperated well during the Covid-19 pandemic and the grouping must stay cohesive and united at the highest levels given the troubled global outlook, said Prime Minster Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday.

Addressing fellow Southeast Asian leaders on the first day of the 42nd Asean Summit, PM Lee called on them to continue providing opportunities for the region’s people to prosper and engage external partners.

Leaders of the regional grouping are in Labuan Bajo, a town on the western tip of Indonesia’s Flores island, for the two-day summit chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Said PM Lee: “The world has come through the Covid-19 pandemic, but the global environment is increasingly troubled. Against this backdrop, Asean must press on with our regional integration efforts.”

One way for the bloc to do so is to deepen its economic collaboration and expand into new growth areas, such as the digital and green economies.

PM Lee stressed that economic integration must always remain Asean’s priority.

Underscoring how effective regional integration underpins Asean centrality, he said the grouping needs to upgrade its core agreements, such as the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement, to keep them relevant to evolving business practices.

PM Lee also said Singapore strongly supports Indonesia’s efforts to develop the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement, and welcomes the proposed Leaders’ Statement to develop the agreement, which is targeted to be issued later this year.

“We can reap tremendous economic gains by improving the digital connectivity and literacy of our peoples,” he said.

Turning to the green economy, he said Singapore supports the strengthening of energy inter-connectivity under Indonesia’s chairmanship of Asean. PM Lee held up the success of the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project, and said it shows that multilateral power trading in the region is feasible.

The intergovernmental project was set up in 2014 to study the feasibility of cross-border power trade, and Singapore began importing renewable energy from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia in 2022.

“We should build on this and work towards an Asean Power Grid, which will strengthen member states’ energy security and resilience, and advance regional decarbonisation,” said PM Lee.

On Asean’s external partners, PM Lee noted that negotiations on the 2nd Protocol to Amend the Agreement Establishing the Asean-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA) were recently concluded, and negotiations on a second upgrade of the Asean-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) have begun.

“Both upgrades include new areas such as the digital economy, green economy and supply chain connectivity,” he said.