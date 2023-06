JAKARTA – Much has changed geopolitically since Asean chair Indonesia concluded a high-level summit in May, and the world will be watching how Asean handles the Myanmar crisis and its relations with superpowers during its ministerial meetings in July.

From July 10 to 14, Asean’s foreign ministers and their counterparts from the United States, China, Russia and other key partners will meet in Jakarta for the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.