Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior party figures detained, says ruling party spokesman

YANGON (REUTERS) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday (Feb 1).

The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army says was fraudulent.

Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning.

"I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law," he said, adding he also expected to be detained.

Myanmar’s military, which last week declined to rule out a coup to overturn an election result it disputes from last year, said on Sunday - the eve of the first gathering of the new Parliament - that it remains committed to democracy.

The new Parliament is due to meet on Monday for the first time since the November election, which was won in a landslide by Ms Suu Kyi’s party, but which the military says was marred by fraud.

The military "will do everything possible to adhere to the democratic norms of free and fair elections, as set out by the 2008 Constitution, lasting peace, and inclusive well-being and prosperity for the people of Myanmar," it said in the statement, posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story.