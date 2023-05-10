Indonesian President Widodo calls on Asean to play a role in keeping region's peace

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to play a role in maintaining peace in the region, during his opening remarks at the 42nd Asean summit.

The two-day event, which brings leaders from across the region, has been overshadowed by the escalating political crisis in Myanmar.

The summit comes just days after unidentified assailants shot at a convoy carrying Asean diplomats and aid workers delivering supplies in western Myanmar.

The incident raised frustrations over the junta’s failure to end violence and ensure safe humanitarian access.

Myanmar’s security situation has been deteriorating since its military seized power in a 2021 coup and embarked on a campaign to crush its opponents.

Asean has urged the junta to implement a “five-point peace consensus” agreed in late 2021 that includes ending all hostilities and engaging all stakeholders.

It barred the generals from attending high-level meetings until progress is made.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday implementation of the five-point plan had been discussed this week and that Asean had an “instrumental” role to play for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

As chair of ASEAN in 2023, Indonesia has also been quietly engaging Myanmar’s military, shadow government and armed ethnic groups to kick-start peace talks.

“Asean is doing as much as it can really because when you are there on the ground it’s not that easy,” Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said.

But some have called on Asean, which espouses a policy of non-intervention in members’ sovereign affairs, to take a harder stance against Myanmar.

“To leave the seat empty at Asean summits is actually their comfort zone, they don’t have to be held accountable,” said former Indonesian foreign minister Marty Natalegawa, referring to Myanmar’s military leadership. “Excluding the junta is only part of a series of steps that should be taken.”

He said the schism over Myanmar presents an “unprecedented challenge” to the bloc’s unity.

“This is the first time... where Asean basically has been short-circuited because we have now in effect the nine member states and Myanmar that is not participating,” he said.

Leaders meeting in the eastern Indonesian coastal town of Labuan Bajo are also expected to discuss a code of conduct being negotiated with China over the disputed South China Sea. Other issues to be discussed include a roadmap for Timor-Leste’s planned membership in the bloc. REUTERS