Asean foreign ministers will be meeting in Jakarta beginning on Monday. This will be followed by the Asean Leaders’ summit in September. The crisis in Myanmar looms large on the agenda of both meetings.

Myanmar has been plunged into turmoil ever since the military, under Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, seized power on Feb 1, 2021, and imprisoned Aung San Suu Kyi and leading members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party that won the general elections in 2020.