After polls, Malaysia’s 6 states begin installing leaders, with Penang taking lead

ALOR SETAR – The winning political coalitions in Malaysia’s just-concluded elections in six states geared up on Sunday for the installation of their respective state leaders.

Mr Chow Kon Yeow of the Democratic Action Party was the first to be sworn in on Sunday, as chief minister of the northern state of Penang for a second term.

This followed a two-thirds majority win by the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition in Saturday’s polls. The DAP is a member of PH.

Mr Chow took the oath of office before Penang Governor Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak at the head of state’s official residence, Seri Mutiara.

Mr Chow, who is also state PH chairman, led the PH-BN coalition to a two-thirds majority victory, winning 29 of the 40 seats in the state legislature.

The coalition, which governs Malaysia with parties from Sarawak and Sabah, retained its three state assemblies of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in Saturday’s polls.

The opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance also retained its three states in the elections, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

Under the Malaysian federation, the respective state leaders – called menteri besar (MB) in the nine states headed by a Malay ruler – will later form their state Cabinets, or executive committees, to set local policies and budget.

Former British colonies Penang, Melaka and Sabah call their state leaders chief minister. The 13th Malaysian state and another former British colony, Sarawak, calls its leader premier.

In Selangor, where PH-BN won 32 of the 56 state seats, there was no date given yet on when the new MB would be sworn in.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, had said in July that Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari from PH linchpin Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) would be reappointed MB should PH-BN win.

In the southern state of Negeri Sembilan, the new MB is due to be sworn in on Monday at 3pm, said PH caretaker MB Aminuddin Harun. But he did not say whether he would be reappointed.

“This is the decision of the party leadership, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” Mr Aminuddin was quoted as saying by Malay-language Utusan Malaysia news daily.

Mr Anwar’s PKR party had previously decided that its Negeri Sembilan chief, Mr Aminuddin, should be retained as MB. PH won 17 of the 36 state seats in Negeri Sembilan, while its ally, Umno-led BN, won 14.