Malaysia state polls: PH on track to retain Penang, Negeri Sembilan; PN set to win Kedah, Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR - With vote counting underway in Malaysia’s state elections, unofficial results show Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government looking set to retain Penang and Negeri Sembilan while the opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) is on track for victory in Kedah and Kelantan.

PN is also leading in most of the 32 wards in Terengganu, which should see its largest member Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) continue to govern there for another term.

About seven million votes were being tallied Saturday evening as Malaysians waited to see which party will govern six of the federation’s 13 states.

Analysts had predicted a status quo outcome, in which Datuk Seri Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and its unity government ally Barisan Nasional (BN) will retain control of Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, while their rival PN will continue helming the state government in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Selangor, Malaysia’s richest state, was the subject of both a concerted assault by the PN coalition as well as a robust defence by PH, with Mr Anwar spending the most time there during the two-week campaign.

But PH and BN have taken an early lead with 11 wins to one as of 9.30pm. This is the first time the PH-BN alliance is being tested at an election, after the parties set aside decades of bitter enmity to form the federal government in the wake of the November general election.

The PH-BN alliance was also leading in most of Selangor’s other wards as of 9.30pm, enough for a simple majority in the 56-seat legislature.

“We can already declare 3-3. There will be no shocks. But now we just have to see, whether in Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, PH-BN is trashed,” said former Umno youth chief and health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, referring to the status quo outcome.

While Datuk Seri Anwar’s comfortable parliamentary majority is not at stake in this election, the polls are widely viewed as an early referendum on his administration less than nine months after the November general election, which gave Malaysia its first ever hung Parliament.

The so-called unity government is led by the premier’s PH coalition with the support of a host of East Malaysian parties, and crucially BN.

There were concerns that PH and BN’s long history of bad blood would impede “vote transferability”, with supporters from the two coalitions refusing to endorse each other’s candidates and what they view as an unholy alliance.

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN alliance is seeking to capitalise on this to win support especially from the Malay-Muslim majority, who have been targeted with claims that Mr Anwar and the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) in his PH coalition are not protecting the interests of the majority community.