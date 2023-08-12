Kedah’s opposition politician Sanusi allegedly showed his marked ballot paper to the media

GEORGE TOWN – Some election irregularities were reported while Malaysia state polls were under way on Friday, including popular opposition politician Sanusi Md Nor allegedly showing his marked ballot paper to the media before casting his vote into the ballot box.

His actions are said to have taken place at 11am at a polling centre in Kedah, where Sanusi is defending his Jeneri state seat.

Voting has to be secret, and the caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar could be found liable for his actions under the Election Offences Act 1954, which provides for a fine up to RM3,000 (S$884), a maximum jail term of one year, or both.

This is not the first time an election candidate has shown who he voted for.

In the 2013 Kuala Besut by-election in Terengganu, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Tengku Zaihan Che Ku Abdul Rahman, showed who he had voted for in his ballot paper.

The Election Commission (EC) then rebuked him for his “inappropriate” action, saying that every vote was “secret”.

Separately, Kedah police said it had received three reports of suspected identity theft, where voters claimed their names were used by others to cast votes.

The cases involved one male and two female voters, said Kedah police chief Fisol Salleh.

The cases will be investigated under the Election Offences Act, said Datuk Fisol.