Penang Chief Minister sworn in for second term after state polls

GEORGE TOWN - Mr Chow Kon Yeow was sworn in as the Penang Chief Minister for a second term on Sunday following state elections the day before.

He took the oath of office before Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak at Seri Mutiara, the governor’s official residence.

The state Pakatan Harapan chairman announced a two-thirds majority win for the unity coalition in Penang.

Mr Chow was elected Chief Minister in 2018 and will now begin his second term.

On Saturday, he said the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional unity coalition had won a total of 29 out of 40 seats in the state. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK