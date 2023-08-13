Penang Chief Minister sworn in for second term after state polls

Chow Kon Yeow was elected Chief Minister of the Malaysian state of Penang in 2018 and will now begin his second term. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

GEORGE TOWN - Mr Chow Kon Yeow was sworn in as the Penang Chief Minister for a second term on Sunday following state elections the day before.

He took the oath of office before Yang di-Pertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak at Seri Mutiara, the governor’s official residence.

The state Pakatan Harapan chairman announced a two-thirds majority win for the unity coalition in Penang.

Mr Chow was elected Chief Minister in 2018 and will now begin his second term.

On Saturday, he said the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional unity coalition had won a total of 29 out of 40 seats in the state. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Malaysia state polls: PH and PN retain three states each in status quo result
‘I am all right now,’ says Mahathir of his health as he votes in Kedah state election

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top