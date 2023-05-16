Lawrence Wong meets Chinese Premier, takes over as leader overseeing cooperation with China

BEIJING - Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, laying the ground for a refreshed relationship between Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership and China’s new leaders.

It was the first meeting between the two men since they were both promoted in 2022 to the second-most senior posts in their respective countries.

Bilateral relations are also on an elevated trajectory, after an official upgrade in April to an “all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership”.

Mr Wong, 50, acknowledged as much when he met Mr Li, 63, at the Great Hall of the People. Mr Wong said he was happy to see Mr Li again – “but in a different capacity, for both me and you”.

The two had previously met in Shanghai in 2018 when Mr Wong was part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Wong was then National Development Minister and Mr Li was the financial hub’s party chief hosting them.

Last June, Mr Wong was promoted to deputy prime minister, signalling his standing as Singapore’s next leader. Mr Li was promoted to No. 2 in the Politburo Standing Committee – the apex of power in China – in October and was officially appointed premier in March 2023.

PM Lee had told Mr Li during his visit to China in March that Mr Wong was heading Singapore’s fourth-generation leadership team. At Tuesday’s meeting, Mr Li told Mr Wong that PM Lee had “formally introduced you to me”.

Mr Wong is also now responsible for Singapore’s cooperation with China. He takes over from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat as co-chair of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), the top platform for Singapore-China collaboration which high-profile inter-governmental projects come under.

“So we attach great importance to and welcome your visit this time,” said Mr Li.

PM Lee had held talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li in March, when the two countries redefined their bilateral relationship to one focusing on high-quality and forward-looking collaboration.

“Our next task is to deliver on a new relationship with a new characterisation,” said Mr Li, adding that the upgraded partnership should take into account the big picture in the long term, and also specific areas of cooperation.

“I’m confident that with the new characterisation, our relationship will grow from strength to strength and our people will benefit from it,” said the Chinese Premier.