Singapore-China relations a model for countries in the region: Xi Jinping in meeting with PM Lee

BEIJING - The “exemplary” relationship between China and Singapore sets a benchmark and serves as a model for countries in the region, China’s President Xi Jinping told Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as the two met in the Great Hall of the People again after four years.

Beijing’s invitation to Mr Lee so shortly after installing a new government earlier in March is a clear indication that China has always prioritised Singapore in its regional diplomacy, reflecting the special and close friendship between both countries, Mr Xi said.

In turn, PM Lee said it is timely for Singapore and China to further take forward what he described as “a strong friendship and deep understanding which we have built up over the years”.

“Many countries, including Singapore, are very keen to enhance economic ties with China. And I hope that my visit will inject fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation and high-level exchanges between us,” PM Lee said.

The Singapore leader will meet newly-minted Premier Li Qiang on Saturday, and the two are expected to announce an upgrading of their two countries’ bilateral relationship.

PM Lee and Mr Xi met on Friday in Beijing, the third and final leg of the Singapore leader’s official visit to China. The last time he was here was in 2019 for the Belt and Road Forum. Then, he also met President Xi at the Great Hall. The two met again last November in Bangkok.

PM Lee said he was glad to be able to again visit China, which he tries to visit every year. Since he was here in 2019, there have been many developments, he added.

“I’m glad to have the chance to come and meet old friends and make new ones, and to catch up with the latest developments,” PM Lee said.

“I’m particularly glad to see that life is returning to normal everywhere in China. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a very difficult period for all of us... Singapore and China have continued to work with each other and to support one another. And our relationship has only grown stronger.”

Highlighting how among foreign leaders, PM Lee is one of the most frequent visitors to China, Mr Xi was warm in his remarks about Singapore.

The Chinese leader said that China’s economy will continue to prosper, act as a stabilising force in current global conditions and be an engine of growth for the world’s economic recovery.

He pledged to share this “strategic opportunity” with countries that are its partners.

“Singapore is an important partner of China, and our cooperation is forward-looking, strategic, and exemplary,” Mr Xi said. “Our ties have strongly improved the development of our two countries and set a benchmark for others in the region.”

The Chinese leader said he was willing to deepen communication with PM Lee, work with him to draft a blueprint for developing relations of the two countries, and continue promoting collaboration in various domains.

“This will bring more benefits to the people of our two countries and make greater contributions to the peace, stability, and development of the region and the world,” he added.

Singapore-China relations were last upgraded in 2015, with the two countries establishing an “all-round cooperative partnership progressing with the times”.

China has been Singapore’s largest trading partner since 2013, while Singapore has been China’s biggest foreign investor, according to Singapore’s foreign ministry.