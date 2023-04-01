Singapore and China’s upgraded relationship: What it means

BEIJING – Singapore and China formally upgraded their relationship on Saturday, ushering in a new phase in diplomatic ties.

From “All-Round Cooperative Partnership Progressing with the Times”, coined in 2015 when President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Singapore, it has evolved into “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” – a reflection of where both sides want to see the relationship go.

A slew of new pacts – the signings on Saturday were witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese Premier Li Qiang – pave the way for more collaboration in areas from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) dispute mediation to food safety and trade, as well as water and environment research.

Plans are also afoot to bring more artistes in China to Singapore for cultural exchanges and vice versa.

Both sides have also concluded negotiations to upgrade the 14-year-old China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (CSFTA), which will provide for more business-friendly, liberal and transparent rules, said a joint statement. There will be a signing this year before the pact is ratified and enters into force.

Both PM Lee and President Xi Jinping on Friday reaffirmed the importance of the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation as the apex platform for bilateral cooperation, committing to hold the annual high-level dialogue “at the same level and frequency to provide for both sides’ high-quality and future-oriented cooperation”, according to a Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

The two countries established formal diplomatic relations in October 1990.

Here is a look at what the latest deals in the upgraded partnership are.

Telecommunications services: A new Telecommunications Services Chapter, as part of the CSFTA, will allow Singapore and China investors and service suppliers even more access into each other’s market. The addition to the CSFTA, which provides the legal foundation to support the economic ties, will be signed later this year.

Food safety and security: Singapore and China have agreed to exchange information to better understand the food safety regulatory frameworks and policies in both countries, and strengthen cooperation in food trade.

High-level dialogues in food safety and food trade will be held.

New mediation framework to manage BRI disputes: The supreme courts of Singapore and China will develop and implement a mediation framework to manage disputes from the BRI, Mr Xi’s signature foreign policy that aims to link China to the rest of the world.

Water and the environment: Singapore’s National Research Foundation and China’s Ministry of Science and Technology will jointly support two flagship projects in water and the environment. For each project, the foundation will provide funding of up to $3 million over three years to Singapore researchers, while the ministry will offer equivalent funding of up to 14 million yuan (S$2.7 million) over three years to China researchers.

Arts and culture: Singapore’s National Arts Council and the China National Arts Fund will provide opportunities for residencies, workshops and masterclasses, among other exchanges, for artistes from both countries to be held in either Singapore or China. They will also be given chances to collaborate and create pieces that can be showcased in China, Singapore or other nations.

Wetlands and mangroves conservation: Singapore’s National Parks Board and China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration will conduct research and exchange programmes that help to conserve mangroves and reduce the pressures from urbanisation. They will also exchange information and expertise on the conservation and sustainable use of small wetlands, among other areas.

People-to-people exchange: Singapore’s embassy in Beijing and the Beijing Municipality Government will explore ways to strengthen cooperation in areas such as the economy, science and technology as well as education, among other areas.