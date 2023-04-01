China wants to work with Singapore as it executes ‘ambitious blueprint’, says Li Qiang in meeting with PM Lee

BEIJING - China’s new government, looking to execute an “ambitious blueprint”, wants to work with Singapore and step up exchanges on modernisation and development, Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a meeting on Saturday.

He said that the central task of his government is to turn the blueprint laid out at the 20th party congress in October 2022 into a “working plan”.

“This is a clear message we are sending to the outside world.”

Noting that Singapore has been deeply involved in China’s modernisation drive since its early days of reform and opening up, Mr Li said that his government wants to bring bilateral relations to a new level so that “together, we can bring benefits to our people and contribute to peace, stability, development, prosperity and beyond”.

Mr Li took over as Chinese premier from Mr Li Keqiang three weeks ago, as China completed its twice-a-decade leadership handover during its annual parliamentary meetings.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had previously stated that he hopes to narrow China’s widening income gap and inequality among the country’s different regions as part of a national campaign called common prosperity.

The new government, headed by Mr Li Qiang, has also aimed to boost the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy, which has been battered by the country’s strict zero-Covid policy that only ended in late 2022.

Calling Mr Lee “an old friend familiar to the Chinese people”, Mr Li recalled his last conversation with Mr Lee in Shanghai in 2018, when the two leaders discussed the governance of modern cities and industrial development.

Mr Li said that Mr Lee had gone to great lengths to discuss “people’s well-being and how to deliver tangible benefits to the people”.

“I was impressed by our conversation,” said Mr Li, who was then Shanghai party chief.

“You also talked about cultural diversity and inclusiveness.”

At that time, Mr Lee had travelled to China’s financial hub after Hainan, where he attended the Boao Forum for Asia, a China-led initiative to discuss development challenges and solutions in Asia.