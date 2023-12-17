Singapore keen on deeper defence ties with Japan to promote regional peace and stability: PM Lee

TOKYO – Japan has much to contribute to regional security, and Singapore is happy to deepen cooperation with Tokyo to promote peace and stability, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Dec 17.

This includes welcoming Japan Self-Defence Forces aircraft and vessels to stopover and make port calls in Singapore, he said.

PM Lee was speaking at a commemorative summit held in Tokyo to mark 50 years of Japan-Asean relations, during a session that took stock of a half-century of ties and discussed the current state of regional affairs.

The meeting at The Okura Tokyo hotel was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leaders of South-east Asian countries except Myanmar, which was not invited due to the military coup d’etat.

At their bilateral meeting on Dec 16, Mr Lee and Mr Kishida had also discussed deeper defence cooperation and exchanges, according to readouts by Singapore and Japan’s respective foreign ministries that provided no further details.

There are regular exchanges between the Singapore Navy and its Japanese counterpart. For instance, in April 2023, they held a passage exercise in international waters in the lower reaches of the South China Sea.

Addressing leaders at the Dec 17 summit, PM Lee said that Japan and Asean should work together to promote a “stable, open and inclusive regional and international order, based on the rule of law”.

Singapore, which takes over as the Asean-Japan dialogue relations coordinator from Thailand in July 2024, will do its part to “take forward Japan’s engagement of the region”, he said.

Japan’s contributions have “become more urgent, given the threats to peace and stability”, PM Lee noted.

“Major power tensions raise the risk of mishaps and escalation in regional flashpoints such as in the South China Sea, Taiwan Strait and East China Sea,” he said.

Other threats include Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which violates the principles enshrined in the United Nations charter, as well as North Korea’s nuclear programme.

On North Korea, Singapore has consistently condemned its ballistic missile launches.

Singapore also supports Japan’s and the international community’s efforts to completely denuclearise the Korean Peninsula, including by co-sponsoring an annual International Atomic Energy Agency general conference resolution to implement safeguards on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty with North Korea, PM Lee said.

He added that Singapore supports Japan’s efforts to resolve the abductions issue, with Tokyo demanding full accountability from Pyongyang over the kidnapping of Japanese citizens by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s.

Japan, he said, has been an important partner on multilateral platforms such as the Asean Regional Forum, East Asia Summit, and the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).