From foes to strategic partners: Japan, Asean to mark 50 years of ties with new action plan

TOKYO – Japanese and Asean leaders will cement their relationship as one of “trusted partners” during a three-day celebration in Tokyo from Dec 16 to mark 50 years of relations.

An action plan, expected to be announced on Dec 17, will spell out concrete steps that Japan and Asean will take in areas such as regional stability, economy and social exchanges, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry official.

“Asean has become a centre of global growth, but is facing internal and external challenges. Its members are diverse and hold various positions on global issues,” the official said during a media briefing on Dec 14.

“What we must do is work with Asean to find solutions to shared challenges and contribute to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region and the world. Our mutual trust is the foundation of our relations.”

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be among nine Asean leaders attending the commemorative summit, which will take stock of the progress of Japan-Asean ties over the last half-century and chart the way forward.

Myanmar, now under military rule since a coup against the civilian government in 2021, was not invited. Timor-Leste, however, will join as an observer, with Asean having agreed “in principle” to admit the country as its 11th member.

The semicentennial also comes as Japan and Asean upgraded their relationship to the highest-tier of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September.

The leaders’ summit is expected to lead to closer cooperation in various areas, from supply chain resilience, digitalisation and decarbonisation to maritime capacity-building.

Fifty years ago, however, the mood could not have been more different.

When Japan became the first country to establish dialogue channels with Asean in 1973, diplomatic tensions were high amid the Cold War and distrust was rife, with World War II in recent memory.

Antipathy towards Japan led to mass boycotts and protests in South-east Asia. Furthermore, its synthetic rubber exports threatened to cannibalise Asean’s natural rubber industry, leading to a synthetic rubber forum in 1973 to help soothe trade tensions.

This paved the way for the Fukuda Doctrine four years later, named after then Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda, which set out three principles that serve as a guide for Japan’s ties with Asean: It would never be a military power; it would establish “heart-to-heart” relations with Asean; and it would forge an equal partnership with Asean.

Since then, Japan and Asean have become equal partners politically, in the sense that neither would force the other into a certain political or strategic position even if they disagree, said Dr Kei Koga of Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University.

However, Japan’s status as an advanced economy and its ability to dole out economic aid meant there was a danger of a “patron-client relationship”, Dr Koga said.

Sensitive to this, Japan sought to transfer technical know-how with no strings attached. It contributed 20.25 trillion yen (S$190 billion) worth of overseas development assistance (ODA) to Asean from 1968 to 2022, through technical cooperation, low-interest loans and grants.

ODA projects have included infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, dams and sewage systems. More recently, Japan extended soft loans to help tide several Asean member states over the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has generated goodwill, and today, Japan consistently ranks as Asean’s “most trusted” partner in the annual State of Southeast Asia survey by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

“In the long run, this cooperation has helped each Asean member state with its socio-economic development, which in turn contributed to narrowing development gaps among Asean members,” Dr Koga said.

Now, fast-growing Asean is expected to leapfrog Japan by 2030 to become the world’s fourth-largest economy.