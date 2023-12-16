Asean’s unity in diversity is an admirable principle for the Indo-Pacific, says Japan PM Kishida

TOKYO – Asean’s unity in diversity is vital to the Indo-Pacific’s dynamism and stability, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Dec 16.

He was giving a toast at a welcome dinner for Asean leaders, including Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who have gathered in Tokyo for three days of celebrations to mark 50 years of relations between Japan and Asean.

“Valuing unity in diversity, Asean has grown significantly, established a vibrant community, and launched and advanced its own vision for the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Kishida said at the dinner at the majestic neo-baroque Akasaka State Guest House.

“I greatly respect these efforts, and I’m pleased that Japan, as part of Asia, has had a place in Asean’s history,” he added, noting that the core of Japan-Asean relations is mutual trust that has built up over a “precious history of consistently working together, even in times of hardship”.

Having travelled to Asean countries 32 times since he became foreign minister in 2012, a role he held until 2017 before becoming prime minister in 2021, Mr Kishida said the “heart-to-heart relationship” was a key tenet of relations that must be handed down to future generations.

Looking ahead, Mr Kishida cited myriad areas where Japan and Asean can – and should – forge closer ties. These included connectivity, climate change, start-up innovation, defence exchanges and cooperation, as well as judicial cooperation.

One example he cited was a new initiative to support a “next-generation automotive industry”, in which Japan and Asean will jointly develop strategies to ensure that South-east Asia remains a world-leading hub for automobile production and export.