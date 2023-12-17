Japan and Asean widen cooperation at special summit with 130-point action plan

TOKYO – Asean is the linchpin of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and hence an important partner for Japan to overcome the world’s compound crises, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Dec 17.
Speaking to the media after a special summit to mark the golden jubilee of Japan-Asean relations, he said their spirit as “trusted partners” has been forged over the last 50 years and will be the foundation of their cooperation going forward.
Their commemorative summit, which was attended by Mr Kishida and leaders of all South-east Asian countries except Myanmar, led to the adoption of a joint vision statement and an 18-page, 130-point implementation plan.
The plan covers myriad areas such as security, economy and people-to-people exchanges, with a progress report to be submitted annually at the Asean-Japan summit.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country holds the Asean chairmanship for 2023, in turn said that Asean and Japan are partners for peace and stability.
This is achieved, he said, through inclusive collaboration and respect for international law, with Asean centrality as the core principle.
Leaders also discussed the Gaza conflict during their talks, Mr Widodo said, stressing the need for a permanent ceasefire, access of humanitarian aid, and the immediate start of the peace process.
To mark the festivities, the landmark Tokyo Tower was lit up in the Asean colours of red, yellow and blue on Dec 17 instead of its traditional orange hue.
Hanging over the summit, however, was the big power strategic competition between the United States and China that has put Asean’s position of not choosing sides under pressure.
“The new vision seems to very much represent continuity rather than change,” Dr Kei Koga from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University told The Straits Times, lamenting the lack of any significant breakthrough.
“Given that Asean is a consensus decision-making institution, it has taken a conservative way of managing the relationship,” he said, noting that Japan would prefer if Asean could “play a more active and significant role in shaping regional rules and norms”.
Dr Mie Oba from Kanagawa University told ST that the “public good of regional stability is becoming harder to achieve”, given the escalation of US-China confrontation and the relative decline of the US as a superpower.
Among the steps on the leaders’ action plan is the strengthening of dialogue and cooperation “for the maintenance of maritime security and safety; maritime order based on the rule of law, including freedom and safety of navigation and overflight; and unimpeded commerce”.
This came after Mr Kishida had, during the Dec 17 summit, expressed Japan’s willingness to contribute to regional peace and stability via the Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework that was launched in April.
The OSA, as the military counterpart to Japan’s traditional official development assistance, offers defence equipment and grants to friendly armed forces in like-minded developing countries.
A day earlier, Malaysia became the second Asean recipient of Japan’s OSA after the Philippines, in a 400 million yen (S$3.75 million) deal that includes the provision of rescue boats and maritime surveillance drones.
Both countries have overlapping claims with China in the South China Sea, a vital trade corridor over which Japan on Dec 13 raised strong concerns over “dangerous actions”, following a confrontation between Philippine and Chinese boats. Manila has accused Beijing of firing water cannon and ramming its resupply vessels and a coast guard ship.
Japan and Asean leaders also vowed to strengthen economic security by making supply chains more resilient.
Dr Oba said Asean and Japan must cooperate as promoters rather than mere beneficiaries of the regional order, which in turn will benefit their respective strategic independence, adding that the measures should not be taken as targeting any particular country.
During their talks, leaders expressed hopes that the mutual trust and friendship can be passed down to future generations.
To this end, Mr Kishida pledged 40 billion yen for youth exchange programmes that aim to benefit more than 10 million people over the next 10 years. Another 15 billion yen will be devoted to joint research and human resources development.
The leaders also encouraged cross-border investment and innovation, including among their business and start-up sectors, with Japan’s public and private sectors to invest more than US$35 billion (S$47 billion) in Asean over the next five years.
The partnership between Asean and Japan, Mr Widodo said, can “contribute in maintaining stability and peace, bringing our peoples closer together and driving economic growth in the region and the world”.