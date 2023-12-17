Japan and Asean widen cooperation at special summit with 130-point action plan

TOKYO – Asean is the linchpin of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and hence an important partner for Japan to overcome the world’s compound crises, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Dec 17.

Speaking to the media after a special summit to mark the golden jubilee of Japan-Asean relations, he said their spirit as “trusted partners” has been forged over the last 50 years and will be the foundation of their cooperation going forward.

Their commemorative summit, which was attended by Mr Kishida and leaders of all South-east Asian countries except Myanmar, led to the adoption of a joint vision statement and an 18-page, 130-point implementation plan.

The plan covers myriad areas such as security, economy and people-to-people exchanges, with a progress report to be submitted annually at the Asean-Japan summit.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country holds the Asean chairmanship for 2023, in turn said that Asean and Japan are partners for peace and stability.

This is achieved, he said, through inclusive collaboration and respect for international law, with Asean centrality as the core principle.

Leaders also discussed the Gaza conflict during their talks, Mr Widodo said, stressing the need for a permanent ceasefire, access of humanitarian aid, and the immediate start of the peace process.

To mark the festivities, the landmark Tokyo Tower was lit up in the Asean colours of red, yellow and blue on Dec 17 instead of its traditional orange hue.