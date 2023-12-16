Singapore, Japan to pursue deeper ties in digital and green sectors, starting with maritime shipping

TOKYO – Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Dec 16 welcomed the deepening ties between their countries with a new pact to promote digital and green practices in shipping.

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) will work with six of Japan’s busiest ports on trials to decarbonise and digitise the maritime industry, under the so-called Green and Digital Shipping Corridor.

PM Lee told Mr Kishida in opening remarks that while Singapore has been cooperating with Japan in many areas, he looked forward to doing “many more things together”, especially in the digital and green sectors.

PM Lee is in Tokyo to attend three days of festivities, starting on Dec 16, to mark 50 years of Asean-Japan relations. He said Asean considers Japan a “very important relationship” and looks forward to deepening friendship and cooperation between the two sides even further.

Ahead of their half-century commemorative summit, Asean and Japan upgraded their ties to the highest-tier Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September.

Singapore will take over from Thailand as Asean’s country coordinator for Japan for three years starting from July 2024. Come 2026, Singapore and Japan will celebrate 60 years of bilateral ties.

Mr Kishida told PM Lee that Japan was keen to increase cooperation with Singapore and the rest of Asean to “maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, and to ensure a world where human dignity is protected”, noting that the world “is standing at a turning point in history”.

Both leaders affirmed the longstanding and excellent bilateral relations while also emphasising the importance of upholding a rules-based international order, a statement by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The statement added that the two leaders discussed how their countries could expand and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, ranging from the future economy, digitalisation, sustainability and energy, as well as security.

A readout by Japan’s Foreign Ministry said that during their 20-minute meeting, Mr Kishida also broached topics such as start-ups and supply chain resilience, on top of digitalisation and sustainability.