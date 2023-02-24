Feb 24, 2022: The day Russia invaded Ukraine

PARIS - On Feb 24, 2022, Europe wakes up to a war on its eastern flank as Russia invades neighbouring Ukraine, sparking the worst conflict on the continent since World War II.

After weeks of speculation about President Vladimir Putin’s intentions following a massive troop build-up on the border, AFP reports in a high-priority alert shortly before 6am local time: “Russia’s Putin announces a ‘military operation’ in Ukraine”.

‘Full-scale invasion’

In a television address Mr Putin says he aims to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine, reiterating his unsubstantiated allegation that Ukrainian forces are carrying out a “genocide” in breakaway pro-Russian territories in the east.

He warns Western countries against coming to Ukraine’s assistance, saying they face unforetold consequences.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accuses Putin of launching a “full-scale invasion”.

Explosions ring out across the country, from the capital Kyiv to the Black Sea port of Odesa and Kharkiv on the border with Russia.

Within hours, Ukrainian border guards announce that Russian ground forces backed by tanks and other heavy equipment have crossed into Ukraine from the north, south and east.

As air raid sirens blare, a deeply shaken Ksenya Michenka whisks her teenage son and their cat to the safety of an underground metro station off Kyiv’s historic Maidan Square.

“We need to save our lives,” she says tensely.

Flights over Ukraine and from cities in southern Russia are cancelled.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposes martial law, preventing men of fighting age from leaving the country.