Experts pick top 10 emerging technologies for WEF’s 2023 list

TIANJIN – The World Economic Forum (WEF) has listed a range of emerging technologies being developed in 2023 – based on surveys of academics, industry leaders and futurists – that will benefit society in three to five years.

The views of more than 90 experts from 20 countries were sought for this year’s Top 10 Emerging Technologies report, which was released on Monday and is in its 11th edition.

This year, the scope has been broadened to include an assessment of the technologies’ likely impact on people, the planet, prosperity, industry and equity.

In a note posted online, Ms Greta Keenan, WEF’s lead for strategic impact and communications, said that experts behind previous reports had been “spot on” with some technologies that went on to revolutionise education, agriculture and medicine.

But, in other cases, “technologies heralded as the next big thing failed to live up to their full potential – perhaps due to ungrounded hype or financial or regulatory barriers to scaling”, she said.

Here is this year’s shortlist:

1. Flexible batteries

Made of lightweight materials that can be easily twisted, bent or stretched, these batteries are powering dreams of rollable computer screens and “smart” clothing.

Applications can range from wearable medical devices and biomedical sensors to smartwatches. These devices may well enable data to be transmitted wirelessly to healthcare providers, facilitating remote patient monitoring.

A study estimates that the global flexible battery market will grow by US$240.47 million (S$325 million) from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a compound annual rate of 22.79 per cent, while the challenge will be its safe disposal and recycling.

2. Generative artificial intelligence (AI)

Generative AI continues to expand the boundaries of human endeavour.

While generative AI is still focused on producing text, computer programming, image and sound, this technology could be applied to drug design, architecture and engineering.

In scientific research, this technology is helping to improve experimental design and create new theories.

For example, recently developed AI algorithms allow for a translation of mathematical formulas into plain English and help analyse brain activity data to generate drawings of objects human participants think of.

Generative AI-led productivity gains, however, raise concerns about job displacement.

3. Sustainable aviation fuel