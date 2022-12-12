Six technologies that will change how we work

SINGAPORE - The way we work in the future could be greatly shaped by technology, from automation to the metaverse. The Straits Times looks at what’s in store.
Smart robots can trawl through, pick and integrate data to tell us what we want.
