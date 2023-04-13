Enter the ChangiVerse: Changi first airport to join Roblox metaverse

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport is the first airport in the world to join global gaming platform Roblox via the ChangiVerse, which allows users to explore and play games in the aviation hub’s metaverse equivalent.

Besides the terminals and the runways, familiar sights in the ChangiVerse include the iconic indoor waterfall surrounded by lush greenery at Jewel; the distinctive Changi control tower; as well as the outdoor dinosaur display attraction at Jurassic Mile.

From now until September, users can take part in the Changi Kart racing game where the top racer with the fastest time each month stands to win a pair of Economy Class tickets on Singapore Airlines to any destination with a direct flight on the airline.

Overseas winners can win a trip to Singapore and a chance to see Changi Airport come to life in person, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a media release on Thursday.

There are also mini games, such as Check-in Champ, where players help travellers find the right check-in kiosk for their flight. As players progress through the games, they can also earn unique collectibles such as luggage and wings to add some extra flair to their digital avatar; or even skins to customise airplanes in the Plane Hangar.

With the ChangiVerse, Changi is the world’s first airport to venture into Roblox, which is arguably the world’s biggest gaming platform with over 200 million active users. CAG’s Changi metaverse experience was created in collaboration with professional services company Accenture.

CAG said: “The ChangiVerse aims to revolutionise the online airport experience, crossing physical barriers and time zones to allow fans of Changi, or those who have not had the chance to travel through the airport, to explore, interact, and engage Changi in the digital space.”

“With our customers becoming more digitally savvy and interacting in the digital space, ChangiVerse is also about engaging our customers and serving them better through innovation and experimentation,” said Ms Hung Jean, group senior vice-president of CAG’s enterprise digital ecosystem and business division.