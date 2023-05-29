Iron Man and Pokemon Go hold clues to the next leap in the Internet

I pinched my index finger and thumb, rotated my hand and stretched my arms apart in the air to manipulate the 3D hologram of a liver projected on a special pair of tinted glasses. So, this is what surgery is like.

My glimpse into the world of surgeons came via augmented reality (AR) lenses. The rather heavy see-through glasses were mounted on an adjustable headband on my head. Not quite Marvel superhero Tony Stark’s omnipresent artificial-intelligence (AI) assistant Jarvis, which projects 3D holograms. But this pair of Microsoft HoloLens 2 I tried on two weeks ago is starting to transform the way people work.