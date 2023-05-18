NUH doctors use AI to identify stroke patients within a minute to give timely life-saving treatment

SINGAPORE – Doctors at the National University Hospital (NUH) are using an artificial intelligence (AI) triage tool to identify stroke patients in less than a minute and give them timely treatment, shaving minutes off the medical response to an emergency which could lead to severe disability, or even death.

The RapidAI tool expedites the process of identifying an acute ischaemic stroke, where a major blood vessel in the patient’s brain is blocked by a clot, depriving the brain of oxygen and nutrients. This leads to the death of brain tissue.

Endovascular treatment, which “unblocks” the vessel and restore oxygen flow to brain tissue, is a highly time-sensitive treatment. Identifying and administering it to the patient as soon as possible is crucial for the best possible outcome.

Dr Leonard Yeo, senior consultant in the Division of Neurology at NUH’s Department of Medicine, said: “With each minute of delay in opening a blocked artery, the patient could lose 1.9 million brain cells, hence ‘time is brain’. The earlier we unblock the artery, the better the patient outcome.”

Acute ischaemic stroke is the biggest cause of disability in Singapore and across the world. Before the use of AI, the process of identifying such stroke victims could take up to 20 minutes.

NUH started using RapidAI in February 2023 on suspected stroke patients at the hospital’s emergency department. Patients do not need to pay extra for its use.

More than 400 patients have been assessed with the tool and an estimated 30 to 35 of them received endovascular treatment.

When a suspected stroke patient first enters the emergency department at NUH, he undergoes an emergency computerised tomography (CT) scan.

The imaging data from the scan automatically flows into and is processed by the RapidAI platform. The tool then generates easy-to-interpret colour-coded images and sends the results via a secured e-mail to a medical team of stroke neurologists and interventional radiologists.

The entire process takes less than a minute, and includes valuable information about the proportion of brain that has been damaged in the stroke, and the parts of the brain that can potentially be saved through medical intervention.

The information helps the team make a swift decision on the most appropriate treatment and carry it out.

Said Dr Yeo: “NUH is using the power of AI to shave life-saving minutes off an emergency like a stroke. This can avoid the extent of brain damage that can cause paralysis and loss of speech and cognitive functions.”

In the past, radiographers had to manually process the CT scans. Doctors then had to log in to their laptops or go to an imaging workstation to review the information.

Adjunct Associate Professor Anil Gopinathan, head and senior consultant, Division of Interventional Radiology, Department of Diagnostic Imaging at NUH, said: “Before we adopted this AI platform, it was impossible to expect all this information to be made so promptly available for the senior clinicians to review and make a decision.

“AI has the potential to completely change the speed at which therapeutic decisions are made, thereby reducing the amount of brain cells lost and improving the likelihood of a stroke patient walking out of the hospital.”