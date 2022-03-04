Covid-19 deaths among Hong Kong's young children alarm parents

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Three children under the age of five have died in Hong Kong's spiralling Covid outbreak, a disproportionately large number that has local parents anxious, though paediatricians say it could just be a grim coincidence.

While the numbers are too low to draw any conclusions, according to experts, the children - aged 11 months, three and four years old - make up nearly 0.3 per cent of the 1,153 fatalities that have occurred in this wave of infections. None had known underlying health conditions.

Their deaths are being investigated by the coroner, according to the Hospital Authority.

The childhood deaths are higher than in countries such as Australia and Singapore, which originally adhered to the same zero-tolerance policy as Hong Kong.

Australia has more than 5,300 Covid-19 fatalities, including six in children. No one under age 20 has died from the virus in Singapore during the past year.

In the United States, where more than 950,000 people have died from the virus, children under the age of five years account for 466 - or around 0.04 per cent.

While the situation has alarmed parents, the majority of children who contract Covid-19 experience mild symptoms and recover uneventfully in seven to 10 days, said Dr Kwan Yat-wah, a paediatric consultant at Princess Margaret Hospital.

He called on parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they qualify and to monitor them for symptoms such as a shortness of breath, convulsions, heart pains and a quickening pulse, all indications that they should be seen by a doctor immediately.

With nearly 2,000 children hospitalised because of the virus in Hong Kong, parents also are fretting about a policy that does not allow healthy parents to stay with their sick children due to lack of space.

The latest outbreak, which added more than 300,000 new infections since January, has stretched the city's health care system to the limit.

Infants and toddlers up to age two years account for 40 per cent of the admissions, as well as 30 of the 49 children in intensive care, according to data from the Hospital Authority. Those between five and 11 years old make up the second largest age group, at 28 per cent of the total.

It is not the first time that children led in Covid-19 hospitalisations.

One district in South Africa's capital of Pretoria also saw an early and unexpected surge of seriously ill kids during its omicron outbreak in late 2021.

"We were admitting lots of children and we didn't even know where to put them," said paediatric specialist Ute Feucht from the Tshwane district who co-authored a paper on Covid-19 infections in children. "We were not prepared for such a big paediatric load."