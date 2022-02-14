Why are children hit harder by the Omicron variant of Covid-19?

SINGAPORE - The onset of Singapore's Omicron wave has resulted in an uptick in Covid-19 infections among children.

But why is this happening only now?

One reason is that the Omicron variant is better able to resist children's innate immune response, which protected them during earlier waves, said infectious diseases expert Dale Fisher.

In contrast to the Delta variant - which is more likely to infect the lungs - the Omicron variant tends to affect the upper airways.

"These airways and nasal passages are smaller in children, making the risk of symptoms greater," said Professor Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital (NUH).

"And this could turn into croup or asthma-type syndromes, due to the inflammation and mucous plugging."

While several countries - including the United States - are seeing more children hospitalised, the general consensus among experts is that infected children do not fall severely ill.

One US study found that children under age five who contracted Omicron tended to fare better than those who had been infected by the Delta variant. Such children had a 67 per cent lower risk of being hospitalised and 68 per cent lower risk of being admitted to intensive care.

The study was posted online ahead of peer review in late January, with its authors suggesting that the greater transmissibility of Omicron may still result in overall higher numbers of children requiring hospital care than they did during the Delta wave.

On Sunday (Feb 13), Singapore reported 9,420 new Covid-19 cases, the bulk of whom were adults aged 20 and older.

But 1,130 were children under 12. A total of 56 children in this age group are currently hospitalised, although none requires intensive care or oxygen supplementation.

Last Tuesday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said children under 12 have the highest infection rate among all age groups here, at about 67 per 100,000 population.

Those aged 12 to 19 came next, with an infection rate of about 55 per 100,000 population.

Fortunately, said Mr Ong, hospitalisation of children due to Covid-19 is often precautionary in nature, with short stays of two to three days.

But it is still important to make sure there are sufficient paediatric beds available, he added.