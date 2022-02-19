Hong Kong's 'zero-Covid-19' success now worsens pressures of Omicron spike

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong until recently had an enviable record battling Covid-19, but as an Omicron wave now overwhelms the city, the steps that saved lives are making life unbearable for many of its 7.4 million people.

Like an immune system overreacting and harming the person it is meant to protect, the "zero-Covid-19" policies that had crushed the virus in Hong Kong have contributed to current woes, experts say. Patients lie in beds in cold, wet parking spaces outside overflowing hospitals, isolation facilities are filling up and thousands queue for hours outside testing venues.

A 60-fold spike in daily infections this month prompted the government recently to modify its Covid-19-eradication policies, but the authorities continue aiming to wipe out the virus. The impact of this zero tolerance will remain for some time, epidemiologists say.

Hong Kong's strict pandemic policies have limited coronavirus infections to around 40,000, with 259 deaths - far fewer than in other major cities. Asian financial rival Singapore, with 5.7 million people, has reported more than half a million cases and some 900 deaths.

Under zero-Covid-19, the Hong Kong authorities essentially closed the border and hospitalised even asymptomatic coronavirus-positive people and isolated close contacts of infected people. A person showing little or no symptoms could spend weeks in hospital, then move to an isolation facility for several more weeks before being allowed to return to normal life.

In return, most people in the global financial hub could go about their work and social lives with few restrictions.

The government leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has said Hong Kong "cannot surrender to the virus" and that containing the outbreak "is now of paramount importance", as she seeks the people's understanding for inconveniences caused by the policies.

Elimination was "initially the best strategy" for Hong Kong but is no longer appropriate, said Dr David Owens, a founding partner of OT&P clinic.

"Once effective vaccinations became available, the negative framing and policy around zero-Covid-19 adversely impacted vaccination rates, especially in the vulnerable," he said. "The messaging was not only unscientific, it also paradoxically increased the risk to population health."

The government did not respond to a request for comment on whether its zero-Covid-19 policy had contributed to the current problem.

As the highly transmissible Omicron variant tests the healthcare system and public patience, the authorities have made a subtle transition from elimination to mitigation, adjusting policies frequently, based on the severity of symptoms and availability of beds and isolation rooms.

Asymptomatic carriers may now go to quarantine facilities or even home, and close contacts may isolate at home.

But the healthcare system is stretched to breaking as infections soar.

Plans for mass testing from next month will likely be ineffective, some epidemiologists say, without a full mainland-style city lockdown - something Ms Lam has ruled out.

"Zero-Covid-19 can't last forever," said Australian National University microbiology professor Peter Collignon. Sticking to the goal "can lead to poor resource allocation and priorities".