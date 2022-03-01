Hong Kong's Covid-19 isolation plan crumbles as infections soar: Report

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - As Hong Kong's new daily infections surged past 20,000 at the weekend, officials made a tacit acknowledgement that their system of confining every infected person - a key pillar of the Covid Zero strategy - is not working as planned.

Vaccinated patients can now isolate at home and resume normal life once they test negative twice, the government said, an arrangement that formalised what had already been apparent for weeks as the city's outbreak surged: Hong Kong has no place to confine all its Covid-19-positive people and probably should stop trying.

The financial hub's unravelling isn't just a health crisis, it has also become a real-world illustration of how Covid Zero strategies - key among them forced isolation of the infected and their close contacts to halt spread - are unsustainable once cases grow beyond a certain, low level.

At the peak of the wave, researchers from the University of Hong Kong project that more than 625,000 infected people will need to be in seven-day quarantine.

That's nearly nine times the number of isolation beds the Hong Kong government says it will have - 70,000 - after commandeering hotel rooms, public housing and getting mainland China's help to build eight new makeshift hospitals.

With the plan to mass test the entire city's population of 7.4 million people three times in March, the projected number of infected could also grow.

And actual capacity is just one facet of forced isolation. Requirements for administrative staff, medical workers and food provision to service patients will add additional strain.

The city currently operates isolation wards enough for 12,000 people - including hospital beds, hotel rooms, public housing apartments and makeshift facilities - and reports of chaos and mismanagement have already abounded.

Those currently held in Hong Kong's government-run Penny's Bay quarantine camp are experiencing first-hand how the system is failing.

Ms Janet, who's eight months' pregnant, and her two children aged two and one were sent to hotel quarantine about three weeks ago after her husband tested positive.

She and her kids also tested positive while in quarantine and waited nine days for authorities to find available places for them at Penny's Bay, by which time they had already tested negative with rapid-antigen kits.

They were told their total quarantine would be two weeks, said Ms Janet, who asked to be identified only by her first name for fear of repercussions.