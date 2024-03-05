China spurns Ukraine diplomats at home, undermining peace push

BEIJING – China has sent a high-ranking diplomat to Kyiv to seek a political settlement to the war. But within Beijing, it appears to be giving Ukrainian diplomats the cold shoulder.

Mr Li Hui, China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs, arrived in Russia on March 2, the first port of call for a trip that will also take him to Poland, Ukraine, Germany, France and Belgium.

This is Mr Li’s second round of shuttle diplomacy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

But expectations for his trip to lead to a meaningful solution to the war are low.

Mr Li is a former Chinese ambassador to Moscow. Beijing’s continued diplomatic and economic support of Russia since the war has been a sticking point in relations with Europe, which said its trust in Beijing has eroded as it steps up scrutiny of its trade with China.

There is also scepticism over China’s 12-point peace proposal issued in February 2023 to end the war.

Beijing’s outreach abroad appears to contrast with its actions at home.

Ukraine’s ambassador, Mr Pavlo Riabikin, has secured only a handful of meeting since his arrival in the Chinese capital last summer, despite sending requests to almost 40 different ministries and municipalities, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

By contrast, Russian Ambassador Igor Morgulov – who was appointed to serve in Beijing by President Vladimir Putin in September 2022 – described Russia-China relations in 2023 as “very fruitful”.

He told Rossiya-24, a state-owned Russian news channel, that his embassy arranged 27 visits by Russian officials to China at the level of federal minister and higher, including Mr Putin himself.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in response to a question about the Ukrainian ambassador’s lack of meetings that “communication channels between China and Ukraine are unimpeded”.

The Ukraine Embassy in Beijing did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

Support for Ukraine in the broader Beijing diplomatic community is mixed.

A Ukrainian embassy event on Feb 22 to mark two years of the war was attended by Western diplomats, including United States Ambassador Nicholas Burns and British Ambassador Caroline Wilson.

In contrast, only half a dozen diplomats from Global South countries in Beijing showed up, out of the more than 100 invited, the person said.