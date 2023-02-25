Intended soothing effect of China’s ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine didn’t last a day

BEIJING/LONDON – When news began buzzing at the Munich Security Conference that Beijing was going to present a Russia-Ukraine “peace plan” and President Xi Jinping may even give a “peace speech”, the world waited to see what sorts of solutions the Chinese would come up with, if any.

What appeared on Friday morning instead was a 12-point rehash of much of the general principles that China had stated over the past year about what it would and would not like to see happen, and nothing on how the year-long war in Ukraine can conceivably end.