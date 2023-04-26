China’s Xi Jinping speaks with Ukraine’s Zelensky for first time since Russia’s war in Ukraine began

KYIV - Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia’s invasion more than a year ago, and plans to send a delegation to the former Soviet nation.

Chinese state media reported on Wednesday that Mr Xi told his Ukrainian counterpart that China has “always stood on the side of peace”.

“On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace and its core position is to promote peace talks,” CCTV reported Mr Xi as saying during a phone call.

China will send a delegation to Ukraine and other countries, although there is no timetable yet for the visit, said Mr Yu Jun, an official at the Chinese foreign ministry, during a briefing late on Wednesday.

The talks between the two leaders underscore Beijing’s efforts to portray itself as a neutral mediator as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war extends into its second year. China recently put forward a 12-point cease-fire proposal that was quickly dismissed by Kyiv’s allies as being a one-sided deal that would benefit the Kremlin.

“This call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Mr Zelensky said on Twitter after the call.

Moscow has shown no sign of stopping its attacks, and continues to claim portions of eastern Ukraine and Crimea as its territory after holding illegal referendums on annexation. A cease-fire would freeze Russian troops in place on Ukrainian territory and is seen by Kyiv as a non-starter. Mr Zelensky has vowed to continue fighting until they depart.

Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable option and China has always stood on the side of peace, Mr Yu said. China is highly concerned about humanitarian conditions in Ukraine, he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to enlist China’s help to intervene in Ukraine, but those efforts suffered a blow.

The Chinese ambassador to France told a news network there that ex-Soviet states do not have sovereign status as independent nations, a statement that triggered furious reactions from some former Soviet bloc countries.

On Monday, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry backtracked, saying that China “respects” the independence of the former Soviet Union states and that its position is “unchanged.” BLOOMBERG, AFP

More to come.