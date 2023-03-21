Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine

MOSCOW – Mr Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to discuss China’s initiative for ending the conflict in Ukraine, welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-day visit that underlines Beijing’s support for Moscow.

“We’ve carefully studied your proposals to resolve the acute crisis in Ukraine,” Mr Putin told Mr Xi in televised comments at the start of their one-on-one talks in the Kremlin on Monday. “We’ll discuss all these issues, including your initiative, which we of course view with respect.”

The trip to Moscow marks Mr Xi’s most ambitious attempt yet to play the role of peacemaker as he seeks to broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Kyiv has been cool to Beijing’s plan, while the US and its allies have rejected it outright.

After his talks in Moscow, Mr Xi is expected to speak by video link with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his first conversation with the Ukrainian leader since the start of the war.

In his comments to Mr Putin, Mr Xi didn’t mention the invasion and said there’s room for Russia and China to boost cooperation. “China highly values the relationship with Russia,” Mr Xi said. “I am delighted to be in Russia as my first state visit after being re-elected as the Chinese president.”

Mr Xi also said he’s confident Mr Putin will win the support of his people in next year’s presidential elections. That put the Kremlin in the slightly ticklish position of having to explain what he meant, since Mr Putin hasn’t formally announced whether he will run for a fifth term next year.

Calling him “dear friend,” Mr Putin thanked Mr Xi for making time for Monday’s talks and dinner ahead of a second day of negotiations with other officials Tuesday. A state dinner is also scheduled.

This first and informal round of Kremlin talks between the two leaders lasted almost four and a half hours, the state-run Tass news service reported.

For Mr Putin, Mr Xi is by far the most significant international leader to visit since the Feb 24, 2022 invasion, which triggered Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II and waves of sanctions by the US and its allies.

Mr Xi’s arrival comes just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Mr Putin’s arrest on charges of war crimes. Russia has dismissed the move and China on Monday called for the court to avoid politicisation.

“The timing of the visit illustrates how little regard Mr Xi holds for the ICC arrest warrant and how he is seeking to introduce a new international order on China’s terms,” said Ms Kate Mallinson, founder of Prism Political Risk Management in London.

She added: “Mr Xi regards the war in Ukraine as a part of a wider conflict with the US and is vaunting the fact that China alone holds the keys to solve the war.”