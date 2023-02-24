China calls for ceasefire as war in Ukraine enters second year

BEIJING – China on Friday called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appears to have little chance of winning support from those backing the government in Kyiv.

The position paper issued by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing called for ending hostilities, protecting nuclear plants, resuming peace talks and eliminating unilateral sanctions – a provision the United States has consistently rejected.

“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually de-escalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive ceasefire,” the ministry said.

The blueprint, which listed many of China’s long-held foreign-policy positions in dealing with the US on issues like Taiwan, avoided the question of land that Russia has seized in eastern Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government in Kyiv has said it would fight until Russia leaves its borders, and Moscow has shown no sign of stopping its attacks.

Ukraine and other countries are also unlikely to view China as an impartial mediator to end a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

On Thursday, China abstained from a United Nations resolution calling for an end to the war. The measure passed 141-7, with 32 abstentions.

China’s plans to release a peace proposal were met with scepticism by some European officials beforehand. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a Russian troop withdrawal must be a condition of any peace deal. “A just peace cannot mean that the aggressor gets rewarded,” she said at a recent security forum in Munich.

One European diplomat expressed scepticism about the Chinese proposal, saying that a nation sponsoring a peace plan usually has to engage in intense shuttle diplomacy between all concerned parties before hammering out an agreement that is acceptable.

That was not China’s style, said the envoy, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the issue. Instead, China’s diplomats tended to present a proposal and then criticise anyone who questioned it.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Beijing probably approved of Chinese companies providing Russia with non-lethal, “dual-use” support for its war in Ukraine, remarks that underscore growing US concern that Beijing may help arm Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

China has rejected the allegations and accused the US of fanning the conflict by providing weapons to Ukraine.

The White House earlier warned Beijing against providing lethal aid to Russia after US officials revealed concerns about intelligence that China is considering doing so. Officials have not said what the consequences would be for Beijing, but that they consider it a red line that must not be crossed.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has yet to talk with Mr Zelensky since the invasion, despite speaking with Mr Putin on about four occasions in that time.