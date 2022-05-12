Asian Insider: Leadership changes | Asean-US summit

As the polls predicted, Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr has triumphed in the Philippines election and is set to become its next president. His next major task is to get the economy back on track, writes our correspondent in Manila Raul Dancel, by appointing the right people for the job. He will also need to forge alliances with other political clans to govern effectively, Raul reports in our latest instalment of Asian Insider.

Over in Sri Lanka, the peaceful nature of protests against the government has ruptured, writes Rohini Mohan, with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigning after his supporters attacked activists in the capital Colombo and sparked violent reprisals.

Power transitions ran smoother in South Korea and Hong Kong.

In his inauguration speech South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged to build a free and fair society, and to lead the nation out of multiple crises including the Covid-19 pandemic and low economic growth, reports Chang May Choon from Seoul. He also offered a plan to boost North Korea’s economy, provided the regime fully commits to denuclearisation.

And while Mr John Lee had no problems securing over 99 per cent of the vote to be elected Hong Kong’s new chief executive, the true test will lie in his ability to unite a fractured society and revive a weakened economy, writes Magdalene Fung.

Read more:

Five key tasks for John Lee

Malaysia's Anwar and Najib face off

Wins and losses for Moon Jae-in

Rajapaksas' supernatural beliefs