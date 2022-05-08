Hong Kong set to elect sole chief executive hopeful John Lee to top job

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is on Sunday (May 8) set to select its new leader via a small-circle election.

Voting opened at 9am for an election committee of 1,461 overwhelmingly pro-Beijing members to cast their votes to decide if sole candidate John Lee will take the top job as the city's chief executive. It will close at 1130am.

Six members of the committee were set to vote at a special polling booth set up at a Covid-19 quarantine facility at Penny's Bay.

The others will cast their ballots at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. About 7,000 police officers have been mobilised to ensure security at the venue.

The results are expected to be out by early afternoon.

Mr Lee, a career policeman and Hong Kong's former No. 2 official, needs 750 votes to win. But having already secured 786 nominations from members of the election committee to qualify for candidacy, his victory is all but assured.

Incumbent chief executive Carrie Lam will step down after completing her term come July 1.

"We believe John Lee has the leadership to solve all (of Hong Kong's) problems as far as he can," said Ms Maria Tam Wai-chu, a senior politician and Basic Law Committee vice-chairwoman, as she arrived at the venue to cast her vote on Sunday morning.

Opposition party the League of Social Democrats staged a rare protest in Wan Chai amid heavy police presence, chanting “Power to the people, universal suffrage now”. The demonstration ended within the hour.