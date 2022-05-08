India's huge landfills go up in flames amid record-breaking temperatures

NEW DELHI - It was searing hot on the afternoon of April 26, with temperatures exceeding 40 deg C. Waste picker Ghiasuddin Sheikh was on top of the Bhalswa landfill in north Delhi - an over 50m-high monstrosity visible to passers-by from even a kilometre away.

The 36-year-old was collecting plastic and other recyclables from this garbage mountain when he saw a smoking patch at a distant spot on the landfill. He dismissed it as a small fire set off by another picker melting the plastic coating on wires to retrieve metal such as copper inside them.

But he figured something was wrong when more spots started blazing furiously with leaping flames. Mr Sheikh knew landfills in Delhi are a notorious fire hazard in the summer, when flammable methane gas builds up from decomposing organic matter and, at times, ignites spontaneously.

Three large-scale fires had been reported in Delhi's largest landfill in Ghazipur in March and April this year alone, amid an early onset of summer that has shattered 122-year-old temperature records in the country and turned its landfills into municipal powder kegs.

By the time Mr Sheikh raced down to his shanty abutting the landfill, flames were lapping at his home made up of wooden poles, tarpaulin and cloth.

"I tried to save as much as I could using a pipe," he said. "But I could save nothing of our clothes or food meant for my children. Some of the scrap I had collected over days also got burnt," he added. The fire set him back by around 30,000 rupees (S$540), approximately the amount he earns in two months.

When The Straits Times visited Bhalswa last Thursday (May 5), the fire was still smouldering.

"With all this smoke still rising, we cannot work. Will we breathe or work?" Mr Sheikh said.