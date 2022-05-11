US to announce programmes affirming commitment to South-east Asia at summit

WASHINGTON - The United States will be rolling out a series of programmes, from education to climate and infrastructure, to demonstrate its commitment to South-east Asia, said a senior White House official on Wednesday (May 11) ahead of a special summit with US and Asean leaders.

Dr Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said the initiatives underscored that America would be a steady partner to the region, instead of promising commitment and getting distracted - a common critique of its approach in the past.

The programmes were also part of an effort to meet Asean's needs, rather than being geared towards competition with China, he said at an event hosted by the United States Institute of Peace, a federal institution.

His comments came a day before the Asean-US Special Summit, which takes place on Thursday and Friday in Washington. Eight out of 10 Asean countries will attend the summit, excluding outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Dr Campbell said the Biden administration had learnt from past US approaches to the region, including the Obama administration's Pivot to Asia foreign policy of which he was an architect, and added that Washington would seek to go beyond military and security cooperation.

"There is a much deeper sense this time around that resources will be critical, and that it will not be just about diplomacy, just about military developments," he said.

"It has to be about a much deeper set of across-the-government initiatives that signify and signal a determination to have a deeper engagement in the Indo-Pacific."

He said many of the programmes that linked the US to South-east Asia have "dried up or moved on", adding that the US was trying to return to educational programmes, such as teaching English as a foreign language and leadership training.

"What we're trying to do is actually meet Asean where the interests of their people coincide with ours," he said.

He also cited other issues of concern that included disaster preparedness, maritime domain awareness, investment in green energy and public health.

Dr Campbell said that while the US was in competition with China, President Joe Biden "does not want to descend South-east Asia or Asia into a new Cold War".

"We recognise quite clearly that any initiative that is simply designed for competition is likely to have difficulty gaining altitude in Asia. It must be based on the needs and the desires of the people of South-east Asia," he said.