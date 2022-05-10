Attack on anti-government protesters changes mood of dissent in Sri Lanka

BANGALORE - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation, after his supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protesters in the capital Colombo, has changed the mood of dissent in the island nation.
For over a month, protesters across many venues in the country have been chanting "Rajapaksa Go Home". The demonstration sites, especially at the Galle Face beachside in Colombo, resembled a carnival, with people across classes chanting cheeky slogans, artists painting walls and singing, and ordinary people donating food and medicines.
After weeks of denial, Mr Rajapaksa finally submitted his resignation on May 9 (Monday), but not before hundreds of his supporters who were bussed in from different parts of the country on Monday beat up young protesters and demolished dozens of tents at Galle Face used by protesters to sleep, and keep posters, food and water.
The police merely watched even as protesters had to drag barricades to protect themselves from the mob, said several activists who were at the site.
"The police used tear gas on us so easily just days ago. But when these pro-Rajapaksa goons came, the police waited for us to get beaten, and only later used water cannons to disperse them," said one activist who usually drew placards for children, and was kicked and verbally abused by five pro-Rajapaksa men.
The gender activist requested anonymity as her family did not want her to participate in the protests anymore.
Five people died and at least 300 were injured in Monday's clashes, according to official reports from hospitals. The government has declared a nationwide curfew.
Diplomats from several countries including Canada and the United States condemned the attacks on democratic, non-violent protests.
The mayhem and political instability could impede Sri Lanka's attempts to seek aid and bailouts from international agencies like the International Monetary Fund in order to survive its worst economic crisis, blackouts and grave food and fuel shortages that have been the triggers for the nationwide protests.
The World Bank's representative for Sri Lanka, Mr Faris H. Hadad-Zervos, tweeted that he was "deeply concerned" with the violence.
"Those responsible are only standing in the way of the country's immediate economic recovery and making the task even more difficult for development partners," he said.
Meanwhile, the attacks have only made protesters more determined to demand political change.
By Tuesday (May 10) morning, hundreds of protesters had returned to the wrecked site at Galle Face.
They erected new tents, cleaned up the debris and reopened the library created by crowd-sourcing books.
Still, Sri Lanka's former human rights commissioner Ambika Satkunanathan said the dynamic of the "Gota Go village" had changed: "The sense of community that existed is now laced with a bit of mistrust in the current context as new groups have joined. Many things changed today and we won't even know what has changed until much later."
She called for "peaceful citizen action", which had ruptured somewhat on Monday.
Enraged about what many or protesters called a "cowardly attack" by government supporters on unarmed civilians, a few groups hit back. Some others destroyed the buses which had brought the supporters from outside Colombo.
Some burned down the Rajapaksas' ancestral house in Kurunegala, a major city in Sri Lanka, while others trashed the homes of two other parliamentarians. One member of parliament died after he rushed into a building to avoid angry crowds. The cause of his death is still unclear.
Protesters also filmed the "pro-Rajapaksa goons", as most of the Sri Lankan media and social media referred to the attackers.
In one video, a middle-aged man with a bloody face confesses that he was forced by the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna to participate after he was threatened that his food ration would be cut. Local media reports said that there were at least 10 men who claimed they were prisoners and were part of the "mob" brought to disrupt the anti-government protests.
The police said they will investigate the allegations.
Opposition party leaders, religious heads, and many activists urged restraint and calm, fearing that if such counter attacks continued, the legitimacy of the protests could easily be lost.
Former prime minister Chandrika Bandaranaike issued a statement on Monday warning citizens who carried on a "wonderful struggle" peacefully to be "aware that saboteurs may be used to incite violence in order to pave the way for military rule. Please use your organisational skills to halt this danger".
Human rights activist Ruki Fernando, who witnessed the clashes at Galle Face on Monday, said that while condemning such violence, it was also important to note that "this is fuelled by the absolute lack of confidence in law-enforcement authorities to hold accountable both the goons and politicians like the former prime minister who provoked the goons".
With the prime minister's resignation, the Cabinet is dissolved. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the brother of the prime minister, is yet to accept the resignation and set up an interim government. But the protesters want the all-powerful president to resign, too.