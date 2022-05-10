Attack on anti-government protesters changes mood of dissent in Sri Lanka

BANGALORE - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation, after his supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protesters in the capital Colombo, has changed the mood of dissent in the island nation.

For over a month, protesters across many venues in the country have been chanting "Rajapaksa Go Home". The demonstration sites, especially at the Galle Face beachside in Colombo, resembled a carnival, with people across classes chanting cheeky slogans, artists painting walls and singing, and ordinary people donating food and medicines.

After weeks of denial, Mr Rajapaksa finally submitted his resignation on May 9 (Monday), but not before hundreds of his supporters who were bussed in from different parts of the country on Monday beat up young protesters and demolished dozens of tents at Galle Face used by protesters to sleep, and keep posters, food and water.

The police merely watched even as protesters had to drag barricades to protect themselves from the mob, said several activists who were at the site.

"The police used tear gas on us so easily just days ago. But when these pro-Rajapaksa goons came, the police waited for us to get beaten, and only later used water cannons to disperse them," said one activist who usually drew placards for children, and was kicked and verbally abused by five pro-Rajapaksa men.

The gender activist requested anonymity as her family did not want her to participate in the protests anymore.

Five people died and at least 300 were injured in Monday's clashes, according to official reports from hospitals. The government has declared a nationwide curfew.

Diplomats from several countries including Canada and the United States condemned the attacks on democratic, non-violent protests.

The mayhem and political instability could impede Sri Lanka's attempts to seek aid and bailouts from international agencies like the International Monetary Fund in order to survive its worst economic crisis, blackouts and grave food and fuel shortages that have been the triggers for the nationwide protests.

The World Bank's representative for Sri Lanka, Mr Faris H. Hadad-Zervos, tweeted that he was "deeply concerned" with the violence.

"Those responsible are only standing in the way of the country's immediate economic recovery and making the task even more difficult for development partners," he said.

Meanwhile, the attacks have only made protesters more determined to demand political change.

By Tuesday (May 10) morning, hundreds of protesters had returned to the wrecked site at Galle Face.