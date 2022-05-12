Heed that climate bell tolling at your door

In March, parts of the Indian subcontinent recorded 33.1 deg C, the highest average maximum temperature in 122 years and a full 2 deg C warmer than the average maximum for the month between the three decades from 1981 to 2010. The following month it got worse.

The average maximum temperature for north-west and central India in April was the highest since records began to be kept from 1901, reaching 35.9 deg C and 37.78 deg C respectively, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). New Delhi saw seven consecutive days of over 40 deg C, three degrees above the average temperature for April.