The 'Peace President': S. Korean leader Moon Jae-in's glories and failures over his 5-year term

SEOUL - South Korean leader Moon Jae-in will leave the presidential Blue House for good on Monday evening (May 9), bringing an end to a five-year term that was so focused on promoting peace with North Korea that other key promises, such as eradicating corruption and inequality, got sidelined.

His failure to deliver on domestic pledges, such as creating good jobs for the youth and stabilising property prices, eventually led voters to forsake his party and vote the main opposition's candidate into power during the presidential elections in March.